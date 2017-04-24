Iowa man accused of grabbing wheel be...

Iowa man accused of grabbing wheel before crash charged

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

The Courier reports that 28-year-old Antonio Raymone Harris, of Waterloo, was arrested Thursday and charged with willful injury and two domestic assault counts. Investigators say Harris' girlfriend was driving and that Harris had assaulted her inside the car before the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Apr 25 Demolition of GOP... 26
News Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los... Apr 11 RuffnReddy 1
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Apr 4 Progress Patriot 19
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? Mar 30 FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar '17 positronium 346
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,679,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC