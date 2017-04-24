Iowa man accused of grabbing wheel before crash charged
The Courier reports that 28-year-old Antonio Raymone Harris, of Waterloo, was arrested Thursday and charged with willful injury and two domestic assault counts. Investigators say Harris' girlfriend was driving and that Harris had assaulted her inside the car before the crash.
