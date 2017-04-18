Iowa Legislature approves most budget bills as adjournment nears
The Iowa Legislature has approved most bills needed to finalize the roughly $7.2 billion state budget, an indication that adjournment is near for the session. The Republican-controlled chambers have voted in support of several budget bills over the span of days that address spending on everything from education to economic development.
