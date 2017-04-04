Iowa Legislative Session: War on Work...

Iowa Legislative Session: War on Workers or Tough Budget Choices?

With Republicans in control of state government, Iowa union leaders approached this legislative session with apprehension, but say they never envisioned lawmakers would approve such dramatic changes to laws governing worker rights and pay. GOP legislators, with support from Republican Gov. Terry Branstad, have tightened the workers' compensation system, severely limited the scope of collective bargaining rights for public employee unions and banned local minimum wage increases, reversing raises in some counties.

