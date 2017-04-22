Iowa lawmakers burning late-night 'oil' in effort to adjourn
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has debated into the early morning in an effort to adjourn the 2017 session, and it remains unclear when they'll wrap up their work. Lawmakers from both chambers met privately on-and-off between Friday morning and early Saturday to attempt to finalize the roughly $7.2 billion state budget.
