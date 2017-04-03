Iowa House approves 20-week abortion ...

Iowa House approves 20-week abortion ban, returns to Senate

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Iowa Legislature moved a step closer Wednesday to approving a stringent abortion bill that would outlaw the practice in most cases after 20 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies. The Republican-majority House voted on party lines to approve the bill, which also includes a required 72-hour waiting period before a woman could have an abortion.

Chicago, IL

