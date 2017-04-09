Iowa honors Ashton Kutcher for humanitarian projects
The 'That '70s Show' actor also is known for helping found two charities, one that focuses on Iowa disaster relief, another on child sex exploitation. Iowa honors Ashton Kutcher for humanitarian projects The 'That '70s Show' actor also is known for helping found two charities, one that focuses on Iowa disaster relief, another on child sex exploitation.
