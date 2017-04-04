Iowa Hikes for Kidsave Kids

Iowa Hikes for Kidsave Kids

Des Moines-area families will have the chance April 23 to get some exercise and have some fun in support of Iowa Kidsave, an organization that matches orphan children with loving Iowa homes. Prizes, including a staycation package with hotel and activities, will be awarded to top fundraisers.

