Iowa Hikes for Kidsave Kids
Des Moines-area families will have the chance April 23 to get some exercise and have some fun in support of Iowa Kidsave, an organization that matches orphan children with loving Iowa homes. Prizes, including a staycation package with hotel and activities, will be awarded to top fundraisers.
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
