Iowa GOP looks to eliminate Planned Parenthood funding through budget cuts

17 hrs ago

At a time when budgets are tight, Iowa Republicans are considering forgoing millions in federal funds to fulfill their promise to eliminate state money for Planned Parenthood. The Associated Press reported Monday the GOP intends to use $3 million from the budget to fund a state-run family planning program.

