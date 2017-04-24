Iowa Football Recruiting: Hawkeyes Snag Two Commits Over the Weekend
Even though this year's spring game was a complete stinker the event bore some fruit for the Iowa football team in the form of two commits over the weekend. The first commit comes from Ezra Miller, who's the first to align with Iowa's class of 2019.
