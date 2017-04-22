Iowa Distillery Brings Back Templeton Rye Whiskey
Something has happened in Templeton that should raise the spirits of long dead bootleggers across the village in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The distillation of the community's notorious rye whiskey will soon return to Templeton, where it was produced in the shadows during and after Prohibition.
