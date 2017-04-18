Iowa Ag Sec'y Issues Statement On Sta...

Iowa Ag Sec'y Issues Statement On State's Legislature Providing Funding For Water Quality

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

IOWA AG SEC'Y ISSUES STATEMENT ON STATE'S LEGISLATURE PROVIDING FUNDING FOR WATER QUALITY Apr. 24, 2017 Statement by Iowa Ag Sec'y Bill Northey "Iowa is recognized as a national leader for its collaborative, research-based efforts to improve water quality and we are proud of all the work that is being done on our farms and in communities across the state. I want to thank the Iowa legislature for approving increased annual appropriations for both the water quality initiative and soil conservation efforts in fiscal year 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los... Apr 11 RuffnReddy 1
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Apr 5 Mad as Hell 23
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Apr 4 Progress Patriot 19
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 4 Chilli J 134
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? Mar 30 FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 30 positronium 346
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 280,519,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC