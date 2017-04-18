Iowa Ag Sec'y Issues Statement On State's Legislature Providing Funding For Water Quality
IOWA AG SEC'Y ISSUES STATEMENT ON STATE'S LEGISLATURE PROVIDING FUNDING FOR WATER QUALITY Apr. 24, 2017 Statement by Iowa Ag Sec'y Bill Northey "Iowa is recognized as a national leader for its collaborative, research-based efforts to improve water quality and we are proud of all the work that is being done on our farms and in communities across the state. I want to thank the Iowa legislature for approving increased annual appropriations for both the water quality initiative and soil conservation efforts in fiscal year 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|23
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC