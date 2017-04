Honoring the fallen: Iowans recognize families of fallen Vietnam vets

WEBVTT MARK: JUNE RAY AND BILL MCKIBBENMARRIED AT 23.IN 1969, THE WEEK AFTER THEISECOND DAUGHTER WAS BORN, BILLWAS SENT TO VIETNA>> CRIED ALL THE WAY HOME, BUT IDIDN'T CRY IN FRONT OF HIM.MARK: WAS THAT IMPORTANT TO YOU?>> YEAH.BECAUSE I WANTED HIM TO KNOW IBELIEVED HE'D COME BACK.MARK: HE WAS A PILOT WITH THE189TH ASSAULT HELICOPTERCOMPANY.EIGHT MONTHS INTO HIS TOUR, JUNEAND BILL REUNITED IN HAWAII FORSOME R&R, BUT SOON AFTER THATBRIEF REUNION, JUNE NOTICED THETONE OF BILL'S LETTERS DARKENED,AS THE WAR INTENSIFIED>> TODAY I FLEW TO DAK SAHNAGAIIT WAS BAD, REALLY BAD.TODAY FOUR SLICKS WERE SHOT DOWNAND SOME GOOD MEN WERE LOST.MARK: FOUR DAYS AFTER WRITINGTHOSE WORDS, BILL MCKIBBEN'SHELICOPTER WAS SHOT DOWN, HISBODY RECOVERED MONTHS LATER.>> I THINK VIETNAM VETERANS WENOT THANKED ENOUGH.>> OUR PROGRAM TODAY IS TO HONORTHOSE FAMILY MEMBERS WHOSE LOVEDONES GAVE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICEDURING ... (more)

