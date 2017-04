Hands-free devices keep Iowans texting behind the wheel

WEBVTT EYES ON THE ROAD.AND THERE'S A WAY YOU CAN DOBOTH.SOME IN-CAR DISTRACTIONS ARECUDDLY, OTHERS JUST PLAINNUTRITIOUS, BUT FEW ARE ASDANGEROUS AS THAT ALL-TOOFAMILIAR HEAD DIP.>> I'LL ADMIT, I DO.MARK: MOST OF US DO IT.>> I PROBABLY DO MORE OFTEN THANI'D LIKE TO ADMIT.MARK: BUT WHEN POLICE OFFICERSCAN START PULLING US OVER IFTHEY BELIEVE WE'RE TEXTING, ITWILL DRASTICALLY CHANGE WHATSOCIETY HAS LEARNED TO TOLERATE.CAR DEALERS ARE ALREADY DEALINGWITH CONCERNED CUSTOMERSWONDERING HOW THEY CAN CONTINUETO TEXT LEGALLY.TOYOTA ROLLED OUT A DIGITALASSISTANT NEXT YEAR -- LASTYEAR.>> I'M GOING TO BE LATE FOR WORK.>> READY TO SEND IT/>> YES.>> I'LL SEND YOUR MESSAGE.MARK: MOST NEWER VEHICLES MADEIN THE LAST 5 YEARS HAVEHANDS-FREE BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGYAND THIS NEW LAW WILL FORCE MOREDRIVERS TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO USEIT.>> I DO HAVE BLUETOOTH IN MYCAR, BUT I DON'T EVEN KNOW HOWTO USE IT QUITE YET, SO ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.