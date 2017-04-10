There are on the KDLT-TV Sioux Falls story from 16 hrs ago, titled Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Lose Iowa Millions In Federal Funding. In it, KDLT-TV Sioux Falls reports that:

Iowa Republicans may order the state to foot the bill for a new family planning program that excludes funding for Planned Parenthood. Key GOP lawmakers confirmed Monday they plan to use state money to fund the estimated $3 million program, which requires Iowa to forfeit millions in federal Medicaid dollars.

