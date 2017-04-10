Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Lose Iowa Millions In Federal Funding
There are 1 comment on the KDLT-TV Sioux Falls story from 16 hrs ago, titled Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Lose Iowa Millions In Federal Funding.
Iowa Republicans may order the state to foot the bill for a new family planning program that excludes funding for Planned Parenthood. Key GOP lawmakers confirmed Monday they plan to use state money to fund the estimated $3 million program, which requires Iowa to forfeit millions in federal Medicaid dollars.
Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Since: May 12
2,297
Ticklaw
#1 6 hrs ago
Republican geniuses in charge of Iowa, Steve King and the like. Might be time for the Iowa legislature to have an enema.
