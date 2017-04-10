Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding...

Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Lose Iowa Millions In Federal Funding

There are 1 comment on the KDLT-TV Sioux Falls story from 16 hrs ago, titled Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Lose Iowa Millions In Federal Funding. In it, KDLT-TV Sioux Falls reports that:

Iowa Republicans may order the state to foot the bill for a new family planning program that excludes funding for Planned Parenthood. Key GOP lawmakers confirmed Monday they plan to use state money to fund the estimated $3 million program, which requires Iowa to forfeit millions in federal Medicaid dollars.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RuffnReddy

“always”

Since: May 12

2,297

Ticklaw

#1 6 hrs ago
Republican geniuses in charge of Iowa, Steve King and the like. Might be time for the Iowa legislature to have an enema.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Apr 5 Mad as Hell 23
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Apr 4 Progress Patriot 19
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 4 Chilli J 134
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? Mar 30 FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 30 positronium 346
Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam... Mar 20 CNN is fake news 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC