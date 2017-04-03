Feds say unemployment dips in most metro areas
Unemployment rates were lower in February than a year earlier in 274 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 88 areas, and unchanged in 26 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Ten areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent, and 11 areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent.
