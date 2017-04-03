Ex-fire training official could avoid jail in Iowa scandal
This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo provided by the Story County Sheriff's Office in Ames, Iowa, shows John McPhee. McPhee, a former Iowa fire academy administrator could avoid jail time after falsifying test scores that were used to improperly certify hundreds of firefighters.
