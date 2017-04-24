ESPN: Iowa Among "Best NFL Draft Factories"
Leading up to this weekend's NFL Draft , ESPN published a feature this week that dives into which college football programs churn out the most All-Pros, Pro Bowlers, sleepers, and long-term starters over the last 15 NFL Drafts. In terms of sleeper picks according to " approximate value ", Iowa ranked 8th nationally for players drafted anywhere in rounds two, three or four.
