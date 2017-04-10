Editor in small Iowa town wins editorial writing Pulitzer
A small-town Iowa newspaper editorial writer won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday for taking on powerful agricultural organizations after a water utility sued the paper's home county and two others over farm pollution. Art Cullen, who owns the Storm Lake Times with his brother John, acknowledged it wasn't easy taking on agriculture in a state like Iowa where you see hundreds of miles of farm fields in every direction.
