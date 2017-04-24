Eastern Iowa veterans head to D.C. for first honor flight
These veterans will get to visit all the different Washington sites like the World War II memorial, Vietnam Memorial, and Arlington Cemetery. Most of these veterans are from the Korean and Vietnam War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC