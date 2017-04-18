Dubuque fire officials concerned about Iowa fireworks bill
Iowans should expect more fireworks to light up the sky this summer. Lawmakers have passed a bill to allow sales of many fireworks in Iowa around the Fourth of July and New Year's.
