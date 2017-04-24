Downstream drama: Iowa utility can't ...

Downstream drama: Iowa utility can't recover damages from county drainage districts

The complex issues affecting agriculture and related industries came into sharp focus recently with an Iowa Supreme Court decision that considered whether one government entity can sue another for damages related to water pollution. Ultimately, the state's high court upheld a century of Iowa precedent holding that public utilities do not have the ability to sue another government entity over practices that might cause pollution.

