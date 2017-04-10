Des Moines Water Works won't appeal lawsuit dismissal
Des Moines Water Works' board has decided not to appeal the dismissal of the utility's lawsuit against three counties. The lawsuit dismissed March 17 by a federal judge accused the counties of allowing agricultural drainage districts to send nitrate pollution into the rivers the utility uses for drinking water.
