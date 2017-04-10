Declining Mental Health Treatment Tur...

Declining Mental Health Treatment Turns Iowans Away

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

"He tried to commit himself to Broadlawns, they committed him for a 24-hour period, then released him," said Seth. According to a study from United Way, more than 20% of Iowans with mental illness have a mood disorder, and 60% do not get the treatment they need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los... 11 hr RuffnReddy 1
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Apr 5 Mad as Hell 23
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Apr 4 Progress Patriot 19
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 4 Chilli J 134
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? Mar 30 FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 30 positronium 346
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC