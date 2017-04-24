Davenport comfort dog Gracie to be honored this weekend
UPDATE: The Iowa Animal Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa's annual Raise Your Paw Auction in Des Moines. Three animals will be honored as the 2016 winners in three categories, including Gracie the Comfort Dog, who is receiving the award in the Professional Category.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC