Davenport comfort dog Gracie to be honored this weekend

UPDATE: The Iowa Animal Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa's annual Raise Your Paw Auction in Des Moines. Three animals will be honored as the 2016 winners in three categories, including Gracie the Comfort Dog, who is receiving the award in the Professional Category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.