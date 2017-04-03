Competency exam ordered for woman charged in Iowa crash
An eastern Iowa judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a Texas woman charged in the death of a woman in a downtown Davenport crash. The Quad-City Times reports the judge expressed concern Wednesday that 57-year-old Lauria Lee Kelly, of Alvarado, Texas, may not be mentally fit to stand trial.
