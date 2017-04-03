Branstad Preps for China Meetings
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad says he'll have private meetings with members of Congress this week to discuss his consideration as U.S. ambassador to China. Branstad is scheduled to be in Washington through Thursday: He says he'll meet with members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and officials at the State Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Retribution
|133
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|18 hr
|Herbert Walker
|18
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC