Bachelor Star Chris Soules Arrested After Fatal Tractor Truck Collision
Chris Soules, reality TV star from the 19th season of the Bachelor, 10th season of the Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars, and Worst Cooks in America, has been arrested as a result of a fatal car accident between himself and a 66-year-old farmer, husband, and grandfather, on a tractor in the state of Iowa. Early reports stated that Soules left the scene of the accident without contacting authorities.
