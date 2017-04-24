'Bachelor' star called 911 before all...

'Bachelor' star called 911 before allegedly fleeing scene

22 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules called 911 to report his crash that killed a fellow Iowa farmer, seeking medical help for the man before he allegedly left the scene. Soules told the dispatcher that he "rear-ended a guy on a tractor" with his pickup truck Monday night on a road near the northern Iowa town of Aurora, according to a recording of the call released Wednesday.

