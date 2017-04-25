Attorney General Miller Addresses Telephone Scams Across Iowa
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller held a statewide tele-town hall meeting on Tuesday morning to address the growing concerns about telephone scams. Miller provided the top scams that are occurring across the state and tips on how to identify them.
