Ashton Kutcher: Demi Moore cheating rumors made me a better person The actor joked about his checkered past while accepting a 'Character' award. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://usat.ly/2pmDT85 Actor Ashton Kutcher talks about coming home to his native state of Iowa to receive the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award during an exclusive conversation with The Des Moines Register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.