Appeals court sides with man serving life for Iowa killing
One of two men imprisoned for the 1983 robbery killing of an Iowa bartender is getting another chance to challenge his conviction with the trial court. Reports say the Iowa Court of Appeals has sent 57-year-old B.C. "Basil" Pendleton's case back to Scott County District Court in Davenport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|23
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 4
|Chilli J
|134
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar 30
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 30
|positronium
|346
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC