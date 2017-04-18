Annual Gem, Mineral Show April 29-30

The River Valley Rockhounds Inc, will have its annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Webster County Fairgrounds, 22770 Old Highway 169. Admission is $1, children younger than 12 enter free.

