A glance at issues approved in new GOP-led Iowa Legislature
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature adjourned its 2017 legislative session on Saturday after approving measures dealing with issues ranging from collective bargaining to fireworks. Here's a glance at some key bills: The law eliminated most collective bargaining rights for public workers such as teachers, nurses and correctional officers, greatly reducing their ability to negotiate over benefits and working conditions.
