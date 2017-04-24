35 years after attacking Richland cop, would-be killer has gone home to Iowa
This month's release of a man who spent nearly 35 years in prison for stabbing and shooting a Richland officer caught his victim by surprise. Former Officer Mike Fitzpatrick was critically hurt and left permanently disfigured after the 1982 attack by Jerry D. Lain in Columbia Park.
