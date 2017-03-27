White House adviser Kushner, senator ...

White House adviser Kushner, senator talk criminal justice

In this photo taken March 20, 2017, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Grassley has met with White House adviser Jared Kushner on the topic of criminal justice reform, encouraging supporters that the issue could be revived under President Donald Trump.

