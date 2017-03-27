White House adviser Kushner, senator talk criminal justice
In this photo taken March 20, 2017, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Grassley has met with White House adviser Jared Kushner on the topic of criminal justice reform, encouraging supporters that the issue could be revived under President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is your great king?
|3 hr
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC