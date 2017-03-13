Waterloo museum plans exhibit on Korean War veterans
An upcoming exhibit about the Korean War at a Waterloo museum will focus on the experiences of servicemen, especially those from Iowa, as well as the weaponry they used. Major elements of the exhibit at the Grout Museum are still being planned, but it will include names and photos of Iowa residents killed in the war, The Courier reported.
