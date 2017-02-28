Unusual winter storm strikes eastern Iowa and other parts of the Midwest
Unseasonably warm temperatures have fueled a late-winter storm that is generating severe weather across a large swath of the center of the nation. Tornadoes have touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas.
