Two Dubuque men face charges for alleged burglaries

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has filed eleven charges against Jay J. Mess, 26, and Lee W. Shaffer, 31. They stem from multiple break-ins at car washes throughout the Tri-state area from November 2016 through February 2017. Dubuque Police have also filed charges on both for allegedly stealing a truck and then using it to steal a construction trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.