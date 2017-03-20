Trump cuts could affect older Iowans who depend on Meals on Wheels
The budget battle in Washington is underway after President Donald Trump called for deep cuts in his trillion-dollar plan, which calls for more military spending but slashes funding for other agencies that provide popular programs. The president announced this week that $3 billion be cut from community block grants that help fund programs such as the Meals on Wheels Network, which receives more than one-third of its funding from the federal government.
