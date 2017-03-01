Trump allies, donors play the ambassador parlor game
President Donald Trump's administration is moving gingerly in filling the hundreds of open US ambassador positions, a pace that is surprising to some of the very people who are seeking appointments. Donors and others close to the winning campaign typically eye plush postings in Western Europe or the Caribbean, and the coterie of Trump donors are seeking the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|21 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan '17
|cpeter1313
|4
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC