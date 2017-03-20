Training to Care: Techniques for ques...

Training to Care: Techniques for questioning sex assault victims

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KIMT

Law enforcement officers questioning suspects and victims, and while they make it look easy, there's a lot that goes into the process of getting someone to open up and accurately recount what happened. "I really feel there needs to be a change in our culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam... Mon CNN is fake news 1
News King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge... Mar 18 tikkun 3
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 15 Texxy 333
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... Mar 15 CodeTalker 81
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mar 8 Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC