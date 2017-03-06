Tornado winds damage an Iowa church, ...

Tornado winds damage an Iowa church, homes, farm buildings

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

The National Weather Service in Davenport has confirmed three injuries and 80 homes damaged in Muscatine from a tornado that traveled nearly two miles as a line of severe storms moved across the state. The Muscatine Journal reports a chimney crashed through the roof of the Wesley United Methodist Church destroying the church pipe organ.

