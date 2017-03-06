Tornado winds damage an Iowa church, homes, farm buildings
The National Weather Service in Davenport has confirmed three injuries and 80 homes damaged in Muscatine from a tornado that traveled nearly two miles as a line of severe storms moved across the state. The Muscatine Journal reports a chimney crashed through the roof of the Wesley United Methodist Church destroying the church pipe organ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb '17
|wldchld
|24,861
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC