Tornado Has United His Community, Iowa Town's Mayor Says
The National Weather Service says the EF2 tornado damaged several homes Monday night, destroyed a senior living facility and ravaged the schools buildings in Seymour, a Wayne County town of about 700 people. School Superintendent Brad Breon told The Des Moines Register on Tuesday that the twister peeled off the school buildings' roofs and damaged several school buses.
