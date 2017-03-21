Top 10 best burgers in Iowa announced
Eastern Iowa restaurants serve 3 of the top 10 best burgers in the state, according to the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association. Iowans submitted more than 9,200 nominations between February 13 and March 13. The two organizations tallied the votes and announced their Top 10 list Monday.
