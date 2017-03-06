Tiffany O'Donnell '91 to Become CEO o...

Tiffany O'Donnell '91 to Become CEO of Iowa Nonprofit

Tiffany O'Donnell, chief operating officer of Iowa Women Lead Change , will become chief executive officer of the organization in June. "O'Donnell was hired as chief operating officer in 2015," notes an announcement.

