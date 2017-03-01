This 3-year-old is at the center of a custody battle between her adoptive parents and birth father
A man accused of making at least eight threats against Jewish community centers, Jewish schools, a Jewish museum and the Anti-Defamation League was arreste... -- Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, rejected a plea from Democrats to haul Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the committee again -- which h... On Thursday, two bills were introduced in Congress that would extend the Reid vapor pressure waiver to ethanol blends above 10 percent. Renewable Fuels Association Presi... Fayetteville, Ark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan '17
|cpeter1313
|4
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC