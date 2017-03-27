Their hands finally forced, we learne...

7 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

Their hands finally forced, we learned this past week where Iowa's Congressional Republicans stood on their party's plan to dismantle the Democrats' health care reforms. Iowa's three Republican U.S. House members never went officially on the House record because GOP legislation to repeal much of the health care reform implemented by Democrats under former President Barack Obama was pulled by leaders Friday just minutes before a planned vote.

