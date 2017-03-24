The Walking Fed Food Drive Benefits Local Iowans
Lazer 103.3 held a radio-thon to get the word out, and the owner of Jay's CD and Hobby is helping the drive by matching donations. They hope the zombie theme will bring in more people.
