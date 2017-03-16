Steve King stirs controversy in D.C., but still popular in Iowa
He said America shouldn't have to apologize for slavery and has gone after Civil Rights icon and fellow congressman John Lewis. He claimed most undocumented immigrants were "drug mules" with "calves the size of cantaloupes" from hauling drugs across the Mexican border.
