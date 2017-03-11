Spring break saves students from snow
"I've heard a lot of people are going to Florida," said Kelli Read, Victor. "Definitely going to a lot of tropical areas and a lot of places were it's warm for sure."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC